Thomas W. Janosko Sr.

Thomas Walter Janosko Sr., 74, of Indiana, unexpectedly died at his home on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
Born in Indiana on Jan. 30, 1947, he was a son of Charles Lawrence Janosko and Anna (Henry) Janosko. He was widowed from his wife of nearly 45 years, Linda Marie (Clawson) Janosko, on Feb. 8, 2019.
Tom was a graduate of Penns Manor High School. He served as a cook in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Coast Guard, Tom worked as a chef at the former Capitol Restaurant in Indiana. He also worked as a coal miner in Clymer and later on gas rigs. He later opened Tom’s Small Engine Repair Shop in Indiana. Most recently he had worked as an attendant at the All Washed Up car wash in Indiana.
He enjoyed flying remote control airplanes, playing his guitar and singing, reading his bible and riding motorcycles, which most recently included his trike. Tom loved chocolate, watching "Seinfeld" episodes and people watching.
He is remembered by his children: Thomas Cain (Mollie), Oregon; Donald Barnes (Aurora), Murphreesboro, Tenn.; Jeanie Enriquez (Lorenzo), El Paso, Texas; Judith Clark (Lonnie), Copperas Cove, Texas; Tonya Mayfield (Michael), Louisville, Tenn.; Tom Janosko, Jr. (Jen), Homer City. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and the following siblings: Mark Janosko, Tim Janosko (Nancy), Dan Janosko (Virginia) and Cheryl Smith (Larry), all of Clymer. Tom is further survived by his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Janosko.
A gathering of friends and family will occur Friday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana. Military honors will be provided by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.
