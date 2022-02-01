Thomas W. Wolfe, 76, of Stockport, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
He was born Jan. 28, 1946, in Indiana, to Wayne and Helen Evans Wolfe.
He worked for nearly 20 years at Phoenix Rubber, in Beverly, Ohio, and retired after working at Air, Heater Seal, in Waterford, Ohio. He was a member of the Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #37 in Beverly.
He is survived by his significant other, Tina Kidd, of the home; two sons, Todd Wolfe, of McConnelsville, and Mark Wolfe, of Philadelphia; and two brothers, James Wolfe, of Mars, and Larry Wolfe, of Mogadore, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Randy Fearon; a brother, John Wolfe; a niece, Debra Wolfe; and a nephew, James Wolfe Jr.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation in Thomas’s name. A caring cremation is taking place at his request. Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville, Ohio, is handling the arrangements.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.