Thomasine (Long) Houser, 79, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born Nov. 17, 1943, the daughter of Orville Long and Ruth (Gillin) Long.
Thomasine belonged to the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Blairsville. She was a member of the Latrobe Bowling League and Red Hats Club. She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, crocheting and word search books.
She is survived by her sons Nevin D. Houser Jr. and wife Jeri, Blairsville, Jeffrey W. Houser, Blairsville, and Wilbert G. Houser Sr. and wife, Bridgette, Coral; many grandchildren and husband Ron, Indiana, and Mildred Monroe, Coral; brother Ted Houser and wife Katye, Lewistown; and special cousin Avonelle McMinn, Homer City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Nevin D. Houser Sr. in 2021; brothers Wayne and James Long; and sister Lois Orris.
The family will receive friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Ferguson Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. The Rev. John L. Buchmann will officiate.
Interment will be held in the Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717 to help with funeral expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.