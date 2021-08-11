MINICH, Trevor Bowser, 1 p.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana
Latest News
- Greensburg diocese expands COVID-19 mitigation efforts
- Clymer reports park, sewer progress; swears in new officer
- Ruins still burning at Shelocta fire site
- Judge rules on White's Woods lawsuit
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations
- DEAR ABBY: Parents told their son and his wife are swingers
- Blairsville woman pleads guilty to fraud
- Head Start accepting applications
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Trevor Bowser Minich
- Man arrested in Shelocta house fire
- James D. 'Jim' Buffone
- Public input a matter of discussion for Indiana Area school board
- Joanna 'Jo' Lee McCracken
- Fair queen candidates introduced
- Dayton Fair returns with something for everyone
- Late Death
- Blairsville's annual Knotweed Festival set to return
- Late deaths
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.