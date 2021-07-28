Obits floral 19

HOPKINS, John R., 5 p.m., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana

KALANAVICH, Mary, 10 a.m., St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)

MILLER, Patrick R., 7 p.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville

Tags