Thursday Funerals Aug 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TROUP, Melvin Eugene, 11 a.m., Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, DaytonWENDEL, Dena J. (Quinn), 4 p.m., Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Blairsville Dispatch To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages. Looking for an old article? Photos: Latest News Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid 1-year-old dies in hot day care van as scorching weather hits central US DEAR ABBY: Man's risque questions to others bother wife Encouragement is the one thing I need to keep going Rare spotless giraffe born at Tenn. zoo Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during speech for South Africa economic summit Police Log Crime Stoppers seek Derry man in 2022 domestic incident See all Obituaries Thursday Funerals 2 hrs ago Melvin Eugene Troup Aug 22, 2023 Lloyd G. David Jr. Aug 22, 2023 Wednesday funerals Aug 22, 2023 Joan D. (Farmery) Sunderlin Aug 21, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDEAR ABBY: Mom struggles to describe a daughter who's veered off-courseBarker's to set up shop in former Indiana Vac locationFrederick Allen StormerSix sentences handed down for DUIMarlene Jean (Kundla) KeenerJersey Mike's slated to open in White TownshipThree DUI sentences handed downVirginia Ann RudaJoan D. (Farmery) SunderlinLloyd G. David Jr. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Rinaldi's Pizza Barn 969 Pizza Barn Rd, Blairsville, PA 15717 +1(724)459-5727 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.