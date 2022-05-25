Obits floral 19

GROMLEY, Marlene H. “Bubba,” noon, Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood

SHIRLEY, Jean M., 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville

STONEBRAKER, James David “Stoney,” 11 a.m., Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City

Tags