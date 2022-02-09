Thursday Funerals Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GEISEL, Delmont H., 11 a.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, IndianaPAHEL, Nora L., 10 a.m., Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Delmont H. Funeral Home Indiana Thursday Funeral Nora L. Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Everyday Cheapskate: Living with less may be the best way to live DEAR ABBY: Woman can no longer support sister's decisions in life 60,000 bees stolen from grocery company's pollinator field Accidents Hawks run into wall against Cal Lawmakers respond to Wolf's budget Officials discuss options for regulating swimming pools Everyday Cheapskate: How to detail car interior using these homemade cleaners See all Obituaries Elizabeth M. Bella 20 hrs ago +2 Logan G. Bence 20 hrs ago Edward K. George 20 hrs ago Linda S. Koromaus 20 hrs ago Betty I. Potts 20 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHawks find the transfer QB they wantedHawks sign deep recruiting class of 22 playersScherf steps down after 25 years with IBPDMarlene A. MikesellChad Richard StinemanJeffrey A. MattyVaughn L. DavisLate deathDale GardnerKaren C. Conrad Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Currently Open Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Currently Open Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Currently Open Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView