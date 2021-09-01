Obits Floral 01

DALESSIO, Douglas S., 11 a.m., Old Mahoning Baptist Church, Home (Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Rural

Valley)

SHEARER, Ronald W., 1 p.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana

STEFAN, Beatrice J., 1 p.m., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Clymer