IRWIN, Dennis “Denny” K., 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville
KOVALCHICK, Nicholas, Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Endicott, N.Y.
WALKER, Eva G., 11 a.m., Oakland Cemetery, Indiana (John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana)
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 1, 2021 @ 11:11 am
IRWIN, Dennis “Denny” K., 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville
KOVALCHICK, Nicholas, Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Endicott, N.Y.
WALKER, Eva G., 11 a.m., Oakland Cemetery, Indiana (John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.