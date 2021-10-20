KOLESAR, Josephine A., 2 p.m., Church of the
Resurrection, Glen Campbell (Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana)
WOLFORD, Terry W., 11 a.m., United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville (Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville)
KOLESAR, Josephine A., 2 p.m., Church of the
Resurrection, Glen Campbell (Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana)
WOLFORD, Terry W., 11 a.m., United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville (Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.