RISINGER, Ressie (Miller), 11 a.m., Indiana Alliance Church, Indiana (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages.
Latest News
- States clamp down on freight trains, fearing derailments and federal gridlock
- Indiana Rotary hosts Paul Harris dinner event
- DEAR ABBY: Man's treatment of female relatives has crossed line
- How to make fruits and vegetables last longer
- Court rules on DUI, probation revocation
- Barn fire brings out multiple units
- Family ties, history are behind opening of new Ace Hardware
- Waste Management closing Center Township landfill
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheetz to close convenience store near IUP campus
- Wonder Woman actor dies aged 89
- River Valley votes to play football in Saltsburg; parents call for Canzano's resignation
- Starbucks' Resort Plaza plan re-approved
- Constance Marie Griffith
- Late Death
- It's official: Dunham's moving into former Bon-Ton location at Indiana Mall
- Margaret A. Duffalo
- Louise Joan Carmela Conatti Corte
- Edward Charles Hauck
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.