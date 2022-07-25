Tim Halferty Wilt, 77, of New Florence, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital. Born May 7, 1945, in Indiana, he was a son of William L. and Hilda (Halferty) Wilt.
Tim graduated from Indiana Senior High School in 1963, where he lettered in track and football. He went on to Slippery Rock University, where he lettered four years in football. In 1965, Tim led in rushing yards, receptions and receiving yards for SRU. In 1972, Tim was named to the All-Time Roster.
He dedicated his life as an elementary teacher both at Oil City and Knoch High School. He was a coach both in football and track. Tim was later inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
His family was the most important part of his life; the family farm was second.
Tim loved sports and could go into detail on team/individual names and stats. He was very knowledgeable of the history of western Pennsylvania. He enjoyed hunting, especially with the family.
Earlier years, Tim enjoyed boating, especially on Lake Erie with his sister, Joan, and her family. He loved socializing with everyone.
Tim is survived by his nieces and nephew: Lynn Ahlers (Bill Vance), of Westlake, Ohio; Nancy Taylor (Phillip), of St. Louis, Mo.; Michael Wilt, of Indiana; and Stefanie Moret (Tony), of Oakmont. He is also survived by his grandnieces and grandnephews: Lena, Roger, Rachel and Antonio, as well as the beloved Halferty cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Joan (Wilt) Ahlers; his brother, Bill Wilt; his brother-in-law Roger Ahlers; and sister-in-law Irene Wilt.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana. A private burial will be in the Fort Palmer Cemetery in Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Indiana First Down Football Boosters, Attention Nate Brewer, 1 Indian Springs Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.