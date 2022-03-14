Timothy A. Ault, 52, of Johnstown, formerly of Armagh, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Born Oct. 23, 1969, in Johnstown, he was the son of Linda Jones, of Commodore; and Michael Ault and his wife Jill, of Armagh.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife of 32 years, Deneen (Jones) Ault; daughters Meranda Resides and husband Ian, Monroeville, and Brooke Ault and Paul Nathaniel, Johnstown; granddaughter Nora; and sister Kayla Phillips, Commodore.
Tim was employed at SCI Laurel Highlands where he was a captain, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and member of Acacia Lodge #355 F&AM, Blairsville.
He enjoyed fitness training, golf, riding ATVs, landscaping, mowing his grass and his companions Gus and Maddie. Most of all he enjoyed being with friends and family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with military honors. Pastor Joseph Walls will officiate. A Masonic service will be held Wednesday evening at 7:15 p.m. at the funeral home.
