Timothy A. Lutton, 67, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born Feb. 1, 1955, he was the son of Hugh and Beatrice (Cann) Lutton, of Blairsville.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (Lasinksi) Lutton, whom he married Aug. 27, 1977.
Tim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and spent most of his career as an electrician. He ended his career as the Electrical Occupations instructor at Indiana County Technology Center where he loved working with his students.
Tim adored and doted on his wife and was an extremely proud husband and father. He loved taking his daughters on adventures when they were young, driving as far as necessary to kill a spider for them, making the best “gourmet” chicken soup whenever anyone wasn’t feeling well and fixing whatever anyone needed repaired. His girls will miss his almost daily weather updates and emoji-filled texts.
Tim was happiest spending hours outdoors and was well known for his green thumb.
He had a huge garden full of flowers and vegetables and loved to spend time with his grandkids and watch them swim in his pool. He had a special bond with his grandson, Evan, and loved teaching him about home repairs, tools and electricity.
In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by his daughters, Amanda Mosco, of Indiana, Leanne and husband Erich Lenz, of State College, and Sara Lutton and husband AJ Simeone, of Pittsburgh; as well as his six grandchildren, Ella, Addison and Evan Mosco, Lydia and Freya Lenz and Cayden Simeone. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon and husband Barry Dallara, of Alum Bank; numerous nieces and nephews; and his canine best friend, Bella, who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mary Ann Lutton and Linda Takach; and his brother, Hugh (Buck) Lutton.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 West Market St., Blairsville, today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Timothy Monroe will officiate. VFW Post #5821 and American Legion Post #0407 will conduct military services Tuesday morning in the funeral home.