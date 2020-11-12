Timothy B. Kim

Timothy Boyd Kim, 79, of Derry, formerly of Blairsville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
He was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Blairsville, a son of Charles and Mabel Dennison Kim.
He retired from the Pennsylvania National Guard. He had also worked for Kennametal, Clark Metals and Laidlaw Transit.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting and setting
up at the Jonnett Flea Market.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Naoma Lee Murphy Kim, and a sister, Vivian Dudash.
He is survived by his children, Jamie Lee Kim Griffith and husband Timothy, Robert Kim and wife Susan and Michael Kim and wife Jessica; his grandchildren, Nathan, Joshua, Emily and Sarah; and siblings, Betty Hoe, Daunice Schrack and Chuck Kim.
At his request a service will be conducted at a later time, and private interment will be made in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
