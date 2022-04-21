Timothy D. Johns, 54, of Commodore, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Born Nov. 26, 1967, in Indiana, he was the son of Cecil and Linda (Fryer) Johns.
Tim served in the National Guard from 1985 to 1988. He graduated from Calvary Baptist Academy in May 1985 and also attended Pine Grove Church.
Tim was an avid hunter and enjoyed mentoring his nephews and his great-nephews. He was a Green Bay Packers fan. Tim loved going to camp and playing with his new puppy Fred. He was a loving husband, son and uncle who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie M. (Keith) Johns; his parents, Cecil and Linda Johns; one sister, Heidi Johns; mother- and father-in-law, Sheldon and Vivian Keith; sisters-in-law, Gloria Wilson (Donald) and Wendy Shultz; brother-in-law, Sheldon Keith Jr.; nieces and nephews, Hannah Geer (Cory); Brady Gallaher and fiancé Erica; Alicia Smarsh (Justin) and their kids, Toby and Andrew; Brittany Bowers and her kids, Luca, Rowen and Ayla; Lacy Fulmer (Nick); and Brent Shultz.
Timothy will be deeply missed by his best friends, Leonard McCracken and Rodney Harbridge.
Tim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Tim’s funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Lecorchick. Interment will be in Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.
