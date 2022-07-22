Timothy H. Wilt, 77, of New Florence, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
In accordance with Tim’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Fort Palmer Cemetery, Ligonier.
A complete obituary will appear in next week’s Indiana Gazette.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.