Timothy J. Staff, 61, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home.
Born on July 19, 1960, in Indiana, Tim was the son of the James P. and Alice (Vigliotti) Staff.
Tim was a graduate of Indiana High School, Class of 1978, and worked as an auto body mechanic until his retirement.
He enjoyed playing his guitar, riding his Harley, singing and most importantly spending time with his grandson, Braxxdyn.
Tim is survived by his daughter, Ashley N. Staff, of Blairsville; one sister, Denise M. Cannon (Donald Jr.), of Indiana; and one grandson, Braxxdyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Tim’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Interment will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
