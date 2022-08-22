Timothy Lee Gunder, 60, of Indiana, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2022, at his home.
The son of the Rev. Edward G. Gunder and Carmen C. (Miller) Gunder, he was born May 17, 1962, in Indiana.
Tim graduated from Latrobe Christian Academy and attended Senior Life in Indiana.
Surviving are his mother, Carmen C. Gunder, of Blairsville; a brother, Terry Gunder (Gerri), of Blairsville; two nephews, Brett Gunder (Kayla), of Blairsville, and Justin Gunder, of Altoona; and a great-niece, Ciana Gunder.
He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Faith Ann Gunder; a brother, Roger Sexton; a nephew, Gregory Gunder; and maternal grandfather Paul Miller.
As per the wishes of the family, there will be no visitation or service.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
