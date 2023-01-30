Timothy Lynn “Slacker” Deyarmin, 68, of Homer City, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his residence.
He was the son of Stanly and Edna Deyarmin and was born July 23, 1954, in Indiana.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Donna (Fedder) Deyarmin, of Homer City; his son, Timmy Deyarmin and wife Tracy, of Lucernemines; his daughter, Crystal Montgomery and husband Skip, of Lucernemines; and his grandchildren, Adam, Destiny and Mason. He is also survived by his brothers, Dwayne Deyarmin and wife Martha, of Blairsville, and Bob Deyarmin and wife Donna, of Homer City; his sisters, Carolyn Kerr and husband Sam, of Brush Valley; Gale Willis and husband Tim, of Homer City; and Mona House and husband Jeff, of Indiana; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A special thank you to his nurses at the Cancer Center and to the VNA and Hospice nurses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Myrtle Fedder; father-in-law Ken Fedder; sister-in-law Beverly Lockard; and brother-in-law Sam Fedder.
Private viewing for immediate family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc, Homer City. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring/summer.
The family has asked that masks be worn by visitors and family members. If a visitor does not have a mask, one will be provided.
Contributions and donations can be sent to Donna Deyarmin at 260 Yankeetown Ave., Homer City, PA 15748.
Please visit bowserfh.com to view the completed obituary or to make a donation to raise much-needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family. No donation is too small, and your support would be greatly appreciated.