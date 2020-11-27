Timothy M. Rice

Timothy Michael Rice, 71, of Commodore, unexpectedly died at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Born in Dixonville, on July 25, 1949, he was a son of Phillip Rice and Alverda (Hess) Rice. He was the husband of Barbara (Benko) Rice, whom he married Jan. 3, 1970.
Tim left high school several months before his graduation to enlist in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a heavy equipment operator for the Army in Vietnam, where he was injured several times, earning the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star among other notable military citations. Following his second tour of duty, Tim returned home where he continued to work as a heavy equipment operator. Later he, with his wife and family, owned and operated Rice’s Café and Store in Purchase Line, a business they ran for more than 25 years. Tim also helped his father-in-law, the late Joseph Benko, with side projects such as plumbing work, excavating and other handiwork that was available.
In recent years, Tim was invited back to Marion Center High School, where he was finally presented with his high school diploma.
Many were not aware of the fact that Tim had a heart of gold. During his years in the restaurant business, he often donated food to local people who were in need of assistance. Quite simply, at the end of the day he would gather any extra food from the kitchen and drive it to the people and families who needed it most. It was because of those actions and other similar acts of kindness that Tim earned many long-lasting friendships. However, his greatest joy in life was being with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer. Being a Vietnam veteran, Tim was a life member in all of the following military organizations: Clymer American Legion, Post 222; Indiana VFW, Post 1989; Disabled American Veterans and AmVets. He also belonged to the Dixonville Moose.
In addition to his wife, Barb, Tim will be missed by his children: Tim Rice (Sherry), Tom Rice and Tammy Stiles (Jerry), all of Starford. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Joey and Jenna Rice, Starford. His siblings are Phyllis Smittle, Indiana; Connie Rowe-Rice, Clymer; Bill Rice (Verna), Commodore; Dan Rice (Helen), Cherry Tree; and Greg Rice (Tracy), Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Brenda; sister, Bobbie Ann Lemmon; and by his mother- and father-in-law, Joe and Jennie Benko.
Due to updated COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be private. The public is invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m., at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with the Rev. James Morley, celebrant. Burial with military honors will be at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Starford.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer is assisting with the service arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.