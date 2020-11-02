Timothy Paul Hoffman, 56, of Armagh, who grew up in Brush Valley, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Tim was born in Indiana in 1964, the son of Robert and Olive (Muir) Hoffman.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his granddaughter, Sophia Grace, the love of his life.
Surviving is his significant other of 39 years, Mary Burda; his daughter, Holly; granddaughter, Sophia; sister, Joyce (Dale) Hazelett; two aunts; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous other relatives.
At Tim’s request there will be no visitation or public service. Arrangements are in the care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
