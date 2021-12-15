Timothy Rudnik, 66, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born Sept. 19, 1955, in Johnstown, he was the son of Clifford and Ethyl (Cherry) Rudnik, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Terry Rudnik Jr.
He is survived by his brothers, Terry Rudnik and wife Sharon, North Carolina; Rickey Rudnik and wife Georgia, Seward; Mark Rudnik and wife Carla, Florida; nieces and nephews, Marlene D’Angelo and husband Rocco, Pittsburgh; Renee Popovich, Wisconsin; Diane Stiles and husband, Gary, Seward; Lori Pollino and husband, Kevin, Seward; Misty Thompson and William Tilley, North Carolina; Ryan Rudnik and Emily Petrowsky, Cramer; and Kristy Dunaway and husband Joey, Florida.
Tim enjoyed fishing, bowling, professional wrestling, attending Wrestle Mania and holidays, especially Christmas.
Tim’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Evergreen Homes of Armstrong County for the care and opportunities provided for him.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with the Rev. David Conley officiating.
Interment will be in the Penn View-Mount Tabor Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.