Timothy W. Henry, 65, of Mentcle, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at The Grove in Latrobe.
He was the son of Dallas D. and Gwendylon (Siford) Henry, born May 18, 1957, in Spangler.
Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved playing pool and watching all types of pro wrestling programs. Tim was a loving brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by four brothers, Jimmie Henry (Beverly), of Cherry Tree, Dallas P. Henry (Evelyn), of Cherry Tree, David Henry (Carla), of Commodore, and Patrick Henry (Shannon) of Bellefonte; one sister, Vanessa Henry Pantojas (Reinaldo) of Theodore, Ala.; nine nephews; two nieces; four great-nephews and two great-nieces; as well as his good friends Patricia and Pete Sinclair.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents.
All services will be private. The McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, Clymer is assisting the Henry family.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.mc caberooffh.com.