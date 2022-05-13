Tina M. Salazar

Tina Marie (Galentine) Salazar, 61, of Homer City, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born June 23, 1960, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Benjamin Galentine Sr. and Edna May (McCreary) Galentine.
Tina loved and cared for others. She was an avid doll collector and she enjoyed painting, journaling and attending yard sales and auctions. Born one of 11 children, she considered her family, children and grandchildren her greatest assets.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Salazar, of Homer City; Christopher Salazar, of Kittanning; and Daniella Salazar, of Homer City. The following siblings also survive her, Benjamin Galentine Jr. (Jane), of Numine; Debbie Shaffer (Beryl), of Clymer; Connie Gniewek (Ronald), of Clymer; Kevin Galentine, of Indiana; Timothy Galentine, of Clymer; Samuel Galentine, of Clymer; and Wendy Helman (Jeremy), of Indiana. She will be remembered by her grandchildren, Cipriana, Chase, Hailey, Sierra, Christopher, Christian and Cadence.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Cathy, Cheryl and Terry, as well as by her grandparents, Benjamin and Eva Jane Galentine and Charles and May McCreary.
A memorial service will be announced in the future. The family is being served by Rairigh- Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, of Clymer.
