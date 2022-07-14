Tina M. (Settle) Stiteler, 54, Heilwood, passed away July 12, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Carl and Theresa (Hartman) Settle, she was born March 10, 1968, in Johnstown.
Tina is survived by her husband Daniel Stiteler; son John Paul Waltemire; grandchildren Payton, Freya, Zane and Landen; parents; sisters Patricia Evanicsko (Dave Johns), Beth (Jim) Henry, Tracy and her significant other and special friends Gina and Heather; brother and sisters-in law Donna (Michael) Forberger, Robin (Anthony) Trail and Don (Linda) Stiteler.
She was preceded in death by brother-in-law Michael Evanicsko Sr.; nephew Michael Evanicsko, Jr.; father and mother-in-law Harry and Lilly Stiteler; several aunts and uncles; and her beloved pet Dixie.
Tina enjoyed watching football and auto racing, listening to music, and relaxing on her porch.
Visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. at Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Nanty Glo. Pastor Bob Westrick will be officiating.