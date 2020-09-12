Tina M. Shiley, 50, of Clymer, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born March 10, 1970, in Johnstown, a daughter of Curtis and Charlotte Rethi.
Tina was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Richard Shiley.
She is survived by her loving parents; loving husband, Grant, and loving son, Zack; mother-in-law Bonita Shiley; brothers and sisters: Christy, married to Ryan Denney; Roni Rethi; Curtis Rethi, married to Rose; Annette Darby; and Christine Shaffer; and cousin Linda Gorzelsky.
Tina loved all animals, especially her dogs. She loved to give everyone a hard time. She enjoyed her family and had a huge heart. Tina would do anything for anyone. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, Seward. Guests are asked to wear masks and socially distance. The Rev. Thomas Phillips will conduct a private funeral service. Interment will be private.
