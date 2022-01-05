Tina M. Taylor

Tina Marie (Barton) Taylor, 55, of Blairsville, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born Aug. 29, 1966, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Robert Barton and Louella (Smith) Barton.
She enjoyed writing books and reading books. She loved watching movies and drawing. Tina was a very creative, artsy person.
Surviving are her sons, Dean Barton and wife Kryssie, Blairsville; William Taylor and wife Nikki, Georgia; and Alan Bailey, Blairsville; sisters, Cindy Mason, Creekside, and Renee Barton, Meadville; longtime friend, Deanna Livingston-Lane and her daughter, Kate; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Donald Jay Taylor.
In keeping with Tina’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.