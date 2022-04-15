Tina Mackin (Cramer, Forrest) of Sterling, Va., passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, in her home in Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1964, to George Cramer and Jennie Cramer, of Sun City, Fla.
Tina was a graduate of Parkview High School and a long-term employee of McLean Mortgage.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Mackin; parents, George and Jennie Cramer; daughters, Kristin Presley and Shannon (Ali) Abravesh; as well as son Donnie. Tina is also survived by four grandchildren, Hanna, Kylie, Emerson and Danny.
Friends will be received at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St., Herndon, Va., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
