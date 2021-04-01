Tina Marie Houser

Tina Marie (Vehovic) Houser, 62, of Penn Run, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born June 8, 1958, in Indiana.
Tina always made family a priority in her life and while she worked different jobs in her lifetime, her main job was taking care of her family. You could always count on her to “handle it” and make sure her family had everything they needed. She said that her greatest joy and accomplishment in her life was being married to a great guy. She felt that 41 years of devotion was worth celebrating and was proud of the life she and Barry built together. Together they shared three children: daughter Gionni (Houser) Skupaka and husband Jon, of Penn Run; son Carson Houser and wife Lauren (Glasser), of Marion Center; and daughter Alex (Houser) Engle and husband Luke, of Hillsdale; and three adored and loved grandchildren: Elsie Skupaka and Avery and Grant Houser.
Tina was an exceptional cook and baker. She made a home-cooked meal nearly every night for her family and always worked on a recipe until she perfected it. She always tried to share her love by feeding others. She was a lover of good coffee and good friends. She was always ready to travel and spend time with those she loved. She wanted to say thank you to everyone in her life for all of the acts of kindness through this long, three-year journey with pancreatic cancer. She appreciated every single well wish, meal, taxi ride, priority help, visit, special delivery and phone call. She was especially grateful to her prayer warriors and feels certain that she wouldn’t have made it this long without them all. The Holy Spirit, peace, and prayers are what kept her going for so long.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elsie (Begenyi) Vehovic; her brother, David Vehovic; and niece Laura Vehovic.
Surviving are her husband, children and grandchildren; her siblings: brother Jeffrey Vehovic and wife Lorrie; brother Bradley Vehovic and wife Beverly; and sister Tammy Somogyi and husband Joseph; sister-in-law Janet Vehovic; and many wonderful nieces and nephews that she enjoyed spending time with over the years. Family gatherings were always important to Tina and she always tried to make them happen even in the busy world that we live in now. She wished that everyone would try and stay connected. There is always time for family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to Building Preservation Fund c/o Grace UM Church, P.O. Box 6, Indiana, PA 15701.
Service arrangements were made through Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.