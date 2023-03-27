Todd A. McGee, 55, of Indiana, died Monday, March 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
He was born March 20, 1968, in Punxsutawney, a son of Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Wilkinson) McGee and James A. McGee.
On Sept. 21, 1996, he married Christine H. (Himes) McGee, who survives.
Todd was a member of the First Church of God of Punxsutawney where he was the children’s church teacher.
Todd received his bachelor’s in physical education from Messiah College and his master’s in curriculum and instruction from Gannon University.
Todd worked as a health and physical education teacher at River Valley School District. He also served as the speed and agility coach and was a PIAA referee for basketball and volleyball.
He enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, hunting, biking, teaching, coaching, spending time with his family and spending time in the mornings with God.
In addition to his wife, Christie, and his mother, Betty, Todd is survived by three children: daughters Grace and Mackenzie McGee and son Andrew McGee, all of Indiana; two brothers, Jay McGee and wife Julie, of Macungie, and Jon McGee and wife Judy, of Taneytown, Md.; mother- and father-in-law Grace and Robert Himes, of Rochester Mills; sister-in-law Patti Grant and husband Dave, of Indiana; three brothers-in-law, Doug Himes and wife Bonnie, Greg Himes and Mark Himes, all of Rochester Mills; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James A. McGee.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. today at the First Church of God of Punxsutawney, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Church of God of Punxsutawwney with Pastor Rob Van Fossen officiating.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Todd to any of the following: First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767; Todd McGee Memorial Athletic Scholarship at River Valley School District, 102 School Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717; or to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Little League toward the purchase of an AED, 508 West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.