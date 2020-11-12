Thomas Edward “Tom” Jones, 87, of Jackson, Ga., passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Autumn Village Assisted Living in Jackson.
Tom was born in Lucernemines on Wednesday, July 26, 1933, to Edward M. Jones and Elizabeth Bell Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Marie Pilate Jones; and his brothers, John Jones and Ken Jones.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. He retired from Westinghouse and Universal Energy Systems. Tom was a lifelong member of VFW Post No. 3283, FOE and The American-Czech Club. He also enjoyed playing golf.
Tom is survived by his daughters and their spouses: Denise and Anthony Brendle; and Diane and Mike Barrett; grandchildren Michael and Sheila Barrett; Jackie Barrett; and Tyler and Kim Brendle; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Tom Jones will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American-Czech Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, Ohio 45404, in his memory. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College St., Jackson, Ga., is serving the Jones family.