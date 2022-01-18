Tom Lee Krishart, 64, of Black Lick, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born Aug. 4, 1957, in DuBois, to Jerome and Margaret Benny Krishart.
He graduated from St Mary’s Area High School in 1975. During high school, he was an accomplished student and enjoyed competitive swimming. He studied nuclear engineering at Penn State before entering the Navy on Jan. 21, 1978.
Thirteen days after their wedding both Tom and Dawn enlisted and went to Orlando, Fla., for boot camp. He served for 11 years, where he gained the Rank of AC Chief. He served in various squadrons and served on the Forrestal, Ranger and the Nimitz Carriers. During his Navy career, he attended college and studied to be an adult educator. He enjoyed teaching and repairing the electronics on his A6 Bombers. He was discharged in 1989 and the family moved back to DuBois to help run Keller Brothers Dry Cleaners. He was a Rural Postal Carrier for the Dubois Post Office for 30 years. He retired in 2021.
He was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church. Tom had a passion for youth.
He gave up many vacations to travel on mission trips and youth events.
He coached soccer and refereed baseball. He helped organize Abba’s Coffee House a youth Ministry in DuBois. Later, Tom became a licensed local pastor for the United Methodist Church. He served the Penfield, Trinity, Pleasant Valley, Falls Creek, Sykesville and the Albion United Methodist Churches. His passion was to teach youth about the redeeming power of Christ.
If you asked Tom what God was calling him to do, he would say to support his wife Dawn in her ministry. He gave up his position as pastor to encourage and support her call. Tom and Dawn were a true partnership in life and ministry.
Tom enjoyed traveling and camping and spending time with his family. One of his best qualities was his welcoming smile. He could light up any room he entered. He loved meeting people.
Tom and Dawn have two sons, Jonathan Krishart and his wife, Amy, of Black Lick, Ohio, and Matthew Krishart and his wife, Jennifer, from Wilkes-Barre; grandsons, Cameron Krishart and James Krishart; and a precious great-granddaughter, Kylah. He leaves behind four brothers, Jerome Douglas Krishart and wife, Marcia; Bob and wife, Bridget; Terry and wife, Sharon; and Rick Krishart and friend, Gerry; sister, Rebecca Maletto-Cornell and husband, Bill; sister-in-law Kim Pifer; brother-in-law, Philp Pifer, and wife, Misty; and also many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and two nieces.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Blairsville First United Methodist Church on Friday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Heckman and the Rev. Katrina Laude will co-officiate.
VFW Post #5821 and the American Legion Post #0407 will conduct military services following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015 or Hopewell United Methodist Church, PO Box 435, Black Lick, PA 15716.