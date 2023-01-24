Toni Linnea Clawson, 77, of Clymer, passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born on Jan., 14, 1946, in Barr Slope, she was a daughter of the late Elzie and Ellen (Flanick) Barr.
Toni was a hairdresser for 27 years and worked at various salons in the Indiana and Clymer area. She was a member of the Clymer United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and held offices in the church.
She was a life member of the Clymer American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 222, where she held every office and was president for 20 years. She was also the past county president for four years and held every other office. She was a life member of the Dixonville Moose Chapter 2141, where she was past senior regent and attained the College of Regents. Toni also held various offices in the chapter. She was the chairwoman of Clymer Days Festival for many years. She was a life member of the Clymer Slovak Club.
She married her husband, Dennis Clawson, on June 29, 1985. He was a very caring and loving husband to her. She is also survived by one sister, Alice Kants and husband Wilson; brother-in-law Ed Rhea; sister-in-law Nancy Orr and husband Bob; sister-in-law Judy Campbell; brother-in-law Richard Clawson and wife Linda; sister-in-law Linda Webb; and brother-in-law David Clawson and wife Sharon. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews also survive her, as well as some very special people that Toni called her daughter and son, Bobbie Hopkins and Dan Hopkins, along with their children that called her “grandma Toni.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Sandra Rhea, Barb Pozzini and Connie Little; and brothers-in-law Alvin Little, Wendel Campbell and Reno Pozzini.
Friends will be received Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer. Additional visitation will be Wednesday morning, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Clymer United Methodist Church, with her funeral service immediately following with the Rev. Caleb Fugate officiating. Burial will be in East Mahoning Cemetery, Purchase Line.
Memorial contributions may be made the Clymer United Methodist Church, 495 Hancock St., Clymer, PA, 15728
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.