Tracey Lynn (Koreni) Malarkey, 49, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was born July 15, 1972, in Latrobe, the daughter of Joseph Koreni and Sharon (Worthmiller) Koreni.
Tracey was a 1990 graduate of Blairsville High School.
She had worked at Days Inn and managed several restaurants in the area. Tracey enjoyed being with her family and playing bingo.
She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Sharon (Worthmiller) Koreni, of Blairsville; children, Hailey and Ricky Malarkey, of Blairsville; sister, Jody Koreni and John, of Blairsville; brother, Joey Koreni, of Blairsville; nephew, Joey Koreni, of Blairsville; niece, Marley Koreni, of Blairsville; several other nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins; and previous husband, Richard “Rick” Malarkey.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Joseph Worthmiller; maternal grandmother, Mary (McGonel) McDonald; and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Lena (Pandullo) Koreni.
In keeping with Tracey’s wishes, all arrangements will be private.
Interment will be held at SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Arrangements are being held by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville.