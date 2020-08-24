Tracy (Ward) Dunmire, 56, of Indiana, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Communities at Indian Haven following a battle with cancer.
She was born in Indiana to Patrick and Mary Ellen (Kislak) Ward.
She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church.
Tracy was a 1982 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and was employed as a customer service representative for Diamond Pharmaceuticals of Indiana since 2016.
In addition to her father, Tracy is survived by her son, Steven Dunmire, of Butler; her daughter, Lauren Dunmire, of Saxonburg; sisters, Terri (Steve) Simonetti, of Norristown; Tricia (Mark) Vetula, of Homer City; and Tammy (Tom) Helman, of Monroeville; brother, Thomas (Mary) Ward, of Indiana; two nieces, Megan and Maura Helman, of Monroeville; and her cat, Simon.
Tracy was preceded in death by her mother.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Tage Danielson, O.F.M., officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.