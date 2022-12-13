Trent Braxton Davis, 21, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, while volunteering in Ukraine.
The son of Christopher J. Davis and Janie M. (Smith) Broadbent, he was born Dec. 4, 2000, in Leavenworth, Kan.
Trent was a 2018 graduate of Indiana Area High School. He was a United States Army veteran and a volunteer for the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Trent loved reading, shooting, listening to old country music and being outside. He enjoyed being challenged and was always ready for a new adventure.
Surviving are his mother, Janie Broadbent and husband Jason; father, Christopher Davis and wife Rebekah; and siblings, Zackary Davis, Saydee Broadbent, Colin Davis and Jax Broadbent.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
For anyone wishing to assist the family with memorial contributions, a GoFundMe page has been established.