Trevor Bowser Minich, 40, of Indiana, died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Indiana in 1981 to Michael G. Minich and Pamela D. Bowser-Minich.
He attended Church of the Good Shepherd and was of the Catholic faith.
After graduating high school, Trevor attended Mercyhurst College where he was a member of the men’s soccer team. He later received a bachelor’s degree in business management, finishing with high honors, from American InterContinental University. Trevor proudly worked for his family’s business for many years along with numerous restaurants as an accomplished sous chef. In recent years, he was self-employed with multiple e-commerce stores.
Trevor was a loyal Steeler fan who attended many games throughout the years. He was a skilled soccer player his entire life and he enjoyed watching professional soccer. He had mad skills on the slopes and the half-pipe. Trevor had a penchant for style and fashion, and he was always dressed to the nines. In the recent years, he became an avid sneaker head. His personality was larger than life, and of all of his traits, his humor and wit were unparalleled.
He is survived by his wife, Pascale; his parents, of Indiana; one brother, Eagan and wife Katie, Shelocta; and one sister, Annie Dills and husband Mark, Indiana; three nieces, Ava, Rylee and Emma; and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his beloved “son” Bentley, his dog.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Father Charles Esposito. Interment will be made in Oakland Cemetery.