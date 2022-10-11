Tricia Dawn Lukehart

Tricia Dawn (Minich) Lukehart, 50, of DuBois, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
She was born in Indiana on March 22, 1972, to Dennis and Cheryl (Edwards) Minich. She lived in the Indiana area until moving to DuBois in 1998.
She was a 1989 graduate of Marion Center High School; she then went on to earn her bachelor’s from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1994 and then obtained her master’s in education, also from IUP. Tricia worked for Penn State University, DuBois Campus, from 1999 to 2004 as a community outreach coordinator and from 2004 to 2012 as a marketing director.
Tricia was an extremely creative and artistic person. She excelled in creative writing and especially painting. But mostly, she was an exceptionally caring and loving person.
In addition to her parents, Tricia is survived by her children, Taven D. and Braylee J. Lukehart, both of DuBois; sister Tammy Jo (Rob) Zook, of Pickerington, Ohio; nephew Kelton Zook; and many others that cared for her dearly.
Friends will be received by the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mary Mother of God Parish, 109 2nd St., Yatesboro, PA 16263, with Father Ronald Maquinana as celebrant. Everyone is asked to meet at the church.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore.
In lieu of flowers, Tricia’s family requests you donate your time to help another fellow human, to reach out and make someone’s day a better, brighter place.
