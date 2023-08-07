Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.