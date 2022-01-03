Tuesday Funerals Jan 3, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREER, Herbert, 8 p.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, BlairsvilleMcCURDY, Ruth C. Brigman, 1 p.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greer Funeral Home Herbert James F. Ferguson Funeral A. Lefdahl Tuesday Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Family celebrates 100th anniversary of grandfather's immigration Indiana County COVID-19 report DEAR ABBY: Couple's name game about to welcome a new player Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge Biden vows U.S. to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine Looking to keep up a New Year’s resolution? Experts say it’s best to start small 2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire IRMC welcomes first newborn of 2022 See all Obituaries Mary P. Anderson 5 hrs ago Cheryl Ann Black-Capozoli 5 hrs ago Ruth C. Brigman McCurdy 5 hrs ago Thomas Fabin 5 hrs ago Ruth Fisher 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLate deathsRandy B. Twigg Sr.George E. Bates IVSearch for recent drug-related suspects brings in 13Dr. James A. GarrettsonWesley Alvin ArfordJudith Jane JeffriesStella 'JoAnn' RagerPeter Prenni Jr.Late deaths Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Currently Open Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Currently Open Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Currently Open Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView