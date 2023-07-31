Tuesday Funerals Jul 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McAFOOS, Wayne, 1 p.m., Ferguson Funeral Home, BlairsvilleTARR, Elizabeth “Betty” Taylor, 7 p.m., Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Rocket Science Latest e-Edition Indiana Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages. Looking for an old article? Photos: Latest News Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling two major California blazes DEAR ABBY: Parents make surprising choice following divorce Police Log Local man's sacrifice recalled 80 years after bombing of 'Hitler's gas station' Indiana man completes first-ever Ironman Triathlon Today in History Historical society plans Night at the Museum Customers want instant gratification; workers say it’s pushing them to the brink See all Obituaries Rodney (Rod) Carl Clawson 46 min ago Jeffrey Scott Edwards 51 min ago Elizabeth 'Betty' Taylor Tarr 56 min ago Late Death 1 hr ago Tuesday Funerals 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesProfessor killed in tractor accident is mourned in two countiesFriends rally around family of father killed, son hurt in Bedford I-99 crashDr. P. Michael KosicekWayne McAfoosVandals visit Mack Park PoolLate DeathThomas R. ClouserDelbert Carl HighlandsJeanmarie GasbarroDEAR ABBY: Teen son battles insecurity exacerbated by absent father Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Currently Open Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Rinaldi's Pizza Barn 969 Pizza Barn Rd, Blairsville, PA 15717 +1(724)459-5727 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.