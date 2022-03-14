Tuesday Funerals Mar 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CATLOS, Mary Jane, 11 a.m., Forks Zion Lutheran Church, Gilpin Township (Clawson Funeral Home, Leechburg)TAYLOR, Darryl J., 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Tuesday Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News DEAR ABBY: Wife's abuse of medicine imperils a family in pain German police: 4 people die on Bavarian mountains What happens when all the student volunteers disappear? Hawks hold off Lakers, set up rematch with California for regional title Snapshots of 4 men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot Bagpipers perform at Coney Today in History Indiana County COVID-19 report See all Obituaries Tuesday Funerals 4 hrs ago Timothy A. Ault 4 hrs ago Samuel L. Bennett 4 hrs ago Donald C. Gibson 4 hrs ago Iva Jean (Lawson) Myers 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTHE WAY WE SEE IT: Casino could be a crowd magnetTiny Disciples brings creative space to communityCouncil addresses parking for Dunkin'Former firefighter sentenced in arson caseJill M. MillerBarbara J. McQuownDr. Oz brings Senate campaign to BlairsvilleBarns left in ruins by stormCharles E. TonkinDavid G. Orendorff Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView