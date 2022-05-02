Tuesday Funerals May 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DISHONG, Pauline R. “Polly,” 11 a.m., Rairigh Funeral Home, HillsdaleOSWALD, Martha J., 10 a.m., St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oswald St. Bernard Worship Indiana Martha J. Funeral Home Funeral Clairvaux Parish Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Alabama woman charged after dogs kill public health worker Researchers returning for assessment of last US slave ship Biden calls former VP Mondale 'giant' of political history DEAR ABBY: Hard-hearted mother-in-law has worn out her welcome 2 people rescued 50 hours after China building collapse Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer Network raises chief medical officer to CEO Pelosi reaffirms U.S. military, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine See all Obituaries Thomas J. 'Tom Cat' Bertoncini 4 hrs ago C. David Deabenderfer 4 hrs ago Pauline Ruth 'Polly' Dishong 4 hrs ago Verla F. Froum 4 hrs ago Carl L. Rainey Sr. 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIt's time for Driscoll to goMaggie Rae McCabe-KovalcikLocal woman selected for emeritus status by IUPThoams D. 'Tom' HemphillWolf, PennDOT tout federal infusion into District 10 roadworkClarence 'Dick' DixsonLoretta J. WilliamsChevy Chase Community Center names new executive directorNatalé SimeonePlans move ahead to promote 'active transportation' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView