DAVIS, Connie Kay Wilshire, 3 p.m., Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria
FISHER, Remington James, 1 p.m., John A. Lefdahl
Funeral Home, Indiana
FLETCHER, Carley, 7 p.m, Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., North Tonawanda, N.Y.
MACHAK, Henry A., 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Roman
Catholic Church, Saltsburg (Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services)
MILLER, Susan F., 11 a.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville
YAWORSKY, John A., 11 a.m., Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City (Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services)