Tuesday Funerals Dec 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUGGEY, David Steven, 4 p.m., Summit Church, Indiana (Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City) SHILEY, Grant E., 4 p.m., Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, Seward Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Cremation Services Inc. Homer City David Steven Funeral Summit Church Bowser Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Confederate monument set to be removed from Virginia capital DEAR ABBY: Widowed mom's nonstop calls wearing down her only child 'Volunteer' helps himself to Red Kettle generosity REA issues scam warning Crime Stoppers seek details on September burglary Verizon warns of possible disruption in cell service Roseann's closes doors after more than 35 years Hawks survive repeated Lightning strikes See all Obituaries +2 David Steven Buggey 30 min ago Jennie Fay (Murdick) Cochran 35 min ago Millie Cochran 40 min ago Mary Lou Faloon 45 min ago Ellen Ann Gullace 50 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmanda Rose MillerChad Valgene GossTwo killed in wrong-way Turnpike crashWedding band lost for years returned to ownerLindsay L. Becker-GeorgeSandra E. DellafioraShelley HenryWith Pennsylvania legislative salaries up a lot again, some say it's time for a new approachIndiana passes half-mill tax increase; mulls what's next about Dunkin'Laura Leigh (Rainey) Edgington Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Currently Open Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView