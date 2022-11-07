Tuesday Funerals Nov 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLEYO-BERNARD, Mary A. “Bernie,” 6 p.m., Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria ZIMMERMAN, Kenneth, 11 a.m., Bowser-Ondriezek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Nanty Glo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators World in crisis a grim backdrop for U.N. climate talks Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons Tanzania: Plane crashes into Lake Victoria; 19 dead Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power DEAR ABBY: Woman's temper torpedoes rocky three-year romance See all Obituaries Perry C. Foster 7 hrs ago Joseph E. Myers 7 hrs ago Mary A. 'Bertie' Pleyo-Bernard 7 hrs ago Kenneth Zimmerman 7 hrs ago Tuesday Funerals 7 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLate DeathsProbes continue in aftermath of high-speed chase with fatal endingLate DeathsGrand opening held for Wave Ryder Sweet ShoppeRobert CaylorLarry G. CoonStephen A. DrahnakThree in custody for murder of woman with Homer City tiesBetty R. (Walker) MabonDelbert 'Butch' Russell Blystone Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView