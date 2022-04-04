Tuesday Funerals Apr 4, 2022 3 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOCH, Leonard L., 12:30 p.m., Hart Funeral Home Inc., MurrysvilleSUTTON, James “Jim” Turner, 3 p.m., Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Inc. Leonard L. Funeral Tuesday Hart James Turner Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News PA Lottery Pompeii: IUP professor shares memories of a walk into ancient past Indiana Rotary participates in cleanup Today in History Indiana County COVID-19 report Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre; city strewn with bodies IRMC nurse honored with DAISY Award Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento See all Obituaries Tuesday Funerals 3 min ago Merrily Ann (Milnes) Duncan 3 min ago Roseann Ricupero Lubold 8 min ago Patricia Louise (Dumm) Presto 18 min ago James 'Jim' Turner Sutton 23 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCold front brings storms, possible tornado to Dayton areaColt F. HouserTwo hurt in Clymer crash into houseLate deathsLate DeathWoman admits to killing toddlerDonna D. Ercole-BashLuann A. GreekRenaldo 'Ron' P. LutherJean M. Shaffer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Currently Open Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView