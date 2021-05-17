Robert Wayne Goodlin Jr., 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville
TUESDAY FUNERALS
PAT CLOONAN
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- COVID prom: Students get night to remember by holding dance on football field
- IUP grad prepares for next of Seven Summits
- CAMPAIGN 2021: District not involved in political email
- Indiana Garden Club to hold 45th May Mart
- Missing man found dead
- DEAR ABBY: Family member wants flow of unwanted junk to stop
- POLICE LOG
- Indiana County NAACP to Host Redistricting Discussion
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Saltsburg group files lawsuit against reconfiguration
- Internet porn investigations to be based in county
- CAMPAIGN 2021: Crowded field vying for seats on Indiana school board
- Doak trial moves to federal court
- Joseph P. Mack
- CAMPAIGN 2021: Race for Blairsville-Saltsburg school board contested in one region
- No. 1-ranked Stingers set for postseason
- Becky L. (Moore) Barrett
- Prewitt C. Duncan
- Dayton man remains missing in Clarion County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.